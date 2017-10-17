 

Cardinals run in middle of pack at Conference Strong individual performances from young runners paint rosy future for team

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

A handful of brilliant individual performances propelled the Cardinal girls to fourth and Cardinal boys to fifth place at the Rock Valley conference meet last Thursday. The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater hosted the meet.

The Cardinals had two runers finish in the top 10 in the girls varsity race.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….

 
 
 