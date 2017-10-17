Kent Joranlien Family Pledges $125,000 to Kelch Aviation Museum

The family of the late Kent Joranlien of Poynette, Wis. has pledged $125,000 to the Kelch Aviation Museum at Brodhead Airport. The funds will be used to build the “Kent E. Joranlien Memorial Fellowship Hall in the new museum facility planned for construction in 2018.

Kent Joranlien was a founding member of Chapter 431 of the Experimental Aircraft Association at the airport and was also one of the original investors when the airport was purchased in 1973. He served as airport secretary and treasurer over the years and was an active volunteer at EAA Chapter 431 fly-in events until his death in March of this year.

