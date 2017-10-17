Bonita “Bonnie” Solchenberger

Bonita “Bonnie” E. Solchenberger, age 67, of Brodhead, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

She was born on February 21, 1950 in Hillsboro, WI, the daughter of Martin and Mabel (McNamer) Connors. She married Dennis D. Solchenberger on March 16, 1973 in Kenosha, WI.

Bonnie owned and operated ‘Bonnie’s Broom and Shine’, and had worked at the former Chalet Supper Club and Woodbridge Corp, both of Brodhead. She enjoyed knitting, watching soap operas and traveling.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis; a daughter, Kimberly (Bob) Gleason, Gratiot, WI; two grandchildren, Duane and Bree Harker; a great-grandchild, Bexley Harker; four sisters, Charlotte Sheeler, LaValle, WI, Sandy (Gordy) Verrick, Sue Olsen, both of Elroy, WI, Linda (Randy) Scheidegger, Brodhead; three brothers, Phil (Pat) Connors, Madison, WI, Tom (Cathy) Connors, Hillsboro, WI, and John Connors, Brodhead.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Krystal Goodger officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

