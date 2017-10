By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda cross country program will be well represented at the 2017 WIAA Division 2 State meet on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Cardinal girls 1st, 3rd

Freshman Madelynn McIntyre and seniors Madee Harding and Michael Hatter will participate on the grandest stage.

