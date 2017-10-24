Council begins budget talks; new judge elected

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

City Council has opened budget talks for the upcoming year. The city is faced with a proposed $1,989,487 budget, but must find $145,000 of savings. The proposed budget does not include proposed wage increases, the largest share of which will almost certainly emerge from labor contract negotiations with city police officers.

The Parks and Recreation Department is not proposing an increase from its 2017 budget, and department director Wade Boegli thanked the Brodhead Foundation for a substantial donation that will help cover the cost of a new pool heater, which broke down this past summer.

