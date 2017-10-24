Cards Crush Demons in Playoff Opener

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The fourth-seeded Brodhead Cardinals (21-16-1 overall, 2-7 Rock Valley) rolled to a three-set sweep 25-18, 25-8, 25-13 over 13-seed Deerfield in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal matchup last Tuesday.

The Cardinals went on a 6-0 run to go up 6-3. Senior Chandra Clark started her monster game with two loud outside spikes to fuel the momentum swing. Deerfield struck on a 6-0 run to take a 10-8 lead. The Cardinals had a number of hitting errors during this stretch.

