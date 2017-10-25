Lady Cards drop heartbreaker to Darlington, closing out season

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The four-seed Brodhead Cardinals dropped a gut wrenching five-set match 22-25, 25-23, 25-18, 17-25, 15-13 to the five-seed Darlington Redbirds in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal last Thursday. Facing tough competition in Darlington, the Cardinals were ultimately sunk by their service errors.

After the early rallies the match had a chance to go down to the wire. That’s exactly what happened.

In the first game, neither team found much tracking, and the largest lead was three points.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….