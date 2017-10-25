Controlled burn set for Nov. 4

The Brodhead Fire District will be conducting a live fire training burn at 3371 W. 3rd Ave., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. If weather does not permit, burn will be Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The training will begin at approximately 7 a.m. and continue through the day and evening. Training sessions like this are invaluable to our members because of the opportunity to train with real fire and actual structures.

This is an opportunity to provide a positive experience for the people that protect the lives and property of the community.

The members of the Brodhead Fire District are asking for your help in making this training session a positive experience for all involved. As you know, when a fire burns, smoke and ash are generated in various amounts. All efforts possible will be taken to minimize the effects of these fire by-products. Your help in keeping windows and doors closed if the wind is blowing in your direction should eliminate any concerns from smoke. Moving your vehicles inside or out of the path of the wind should eliminate any concerns with soot. Again, the Brodhead Fire District will strive to minimize the effects of this burn, and with your help, the above concerns should be eliminated.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation during this training season. We apologize for any inconvenience created for you. Thank you also, for your continued support of the Brodhead Fire Distict and its members.