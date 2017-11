By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

Freshman Madelynn McIntyre and seniors Madee Harding and Michael Hatter had strong showings at the 2017 WIAA Division 2 Cross Country Championships last Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course.

Madelynn McIntyre

McIntyre placed 19th in a time of 20:09.60 to cap an unforgettable freshman season.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….