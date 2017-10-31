Brodhead 8th-graders tour nation’s capitol

By Becky Malkow, Correspondent/Photographer –

Several members of the 8th grade class, along with four teachers and many other parent chaperones headed to Washington D.C. this past week for a tour of our Nation’s capitol.

The group’s trek took them to the Pentagon, White House, Capitol building, National Archives, Library of Congress, Arlington Cemetery, the Red Panda exhibit at the Smithsonian Zoo, Holocaust Museum, Smithsonian Museums, and countless other monuments and memorials.

Pick up this week’s print edition for more photos…..