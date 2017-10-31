Stephen Cook

Stephen R. Cook, age 64, of Sharpsburg, KY, formerly of Brodhead, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 26, 2017, from a heart condition. He was born on June 23, 1953 in Platteville, WI, the son of Laurence and Lavora (Rice) Cook. He married Suzanne Warriner in Beloit, WI on June 27, 1981.

Stephen lived in Brodhead for approximately 20 years and founded and formerly operated the Brodhead Collision Center.

He was also active in the National Field Archery Association, holding many titles and awards.

He participated as an endorsed archer for Browning and was an avid bow hunter.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; two children, Betsy Cook and Daniel Cook; three brothers, Donald (Karen) Cook, Keith (Bea) Cook, Michael Cook; five sisters, Carol (Ron) Loomis, Cheryl (Russell) Warriner, Cathy (Jeff) Gilbertson, Conie (Michael) Pederson, Marylin Hoffman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Lyle, Dennis, Larry, and Toby Cook, and a sister, Myla Dalen.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Pastor Krystal Goodger officiating. There will be a reception to follow at Fibs North in Brodhead.

