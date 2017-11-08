Quick update on Pinnacle Diary

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Green County Land and Water Conservation Committee went into closed session at their meeting last Thursday to discuss litigation that the committee is, or is very likely to become involved with. The potential lawsuit involves Pinnacle Dairy, who is allegedly in violation of stipulations laid out by the county and Department of Natural Resources when the permits were granted.

Green County Corporate Counsel Bryan Bucholtz declined to offer any further specifics in an email before the meeting. Bucholtz explained that county officials were scheduled to meet with officials from Pinnacle Dairy at 2 p.m., and that the situation was in flux.

