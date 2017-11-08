Mayoral race starting early, as Stocks starts pressuring Pinnow, council directly

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Welcome or otherwise, a new season is in effect in Brodhead, and will not be going anywhere until April. It has nothing to do with the temperature, either – it is mayoral campaign season.

Tim Stocks announced his candidacy for Mayor on Oct. 16, and since that time, has offered vocal opposition to the city’s handling of the Senior/Community Center project, among other concerns, here in the pages of the Independent-Register, on social media through his “Brodhead Common Sense” Facebook page, and a couple full-throated appearances before city council and the Senior Center committee.

