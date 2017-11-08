Charlotte V. Reavi

Beloit – Charlotte V. Reavis, age 83, of Beloit, formerly of the Orfordville, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 4, 2017. She was born on April 6, 1934 in Milton, WI, the daughter of Albert and Francis (Kelly) Steindl. She married Andre Reavis on October 10, 1953 at the Congregational Church, Evansville, WI.

Charlotte had worked as a bookkeeper for Reavis Electric, a bus driver for the Orfordville school system, had a mail route in Brodhead, and worked at WalMart, Black River Falls, WI. She belonged to a bowling league in Brodhead, the Brodhead Trap Shooting Club, Pheasants Forever, and had a habitat for pheasants on her farm in Orforville. Charlotte enjoyed hunting, flower gardening, canning, card club, and especially loved her dogs.

She is survived by her husband Andre, Beloit; children, David (Sue) Reavis, Janesville, WI, Lori (Bradley) Inman, Orfordville, Sheila (Keith) Hillison, Beloit, WI, Mark (Gretchen) Reavis, Berthoud, CO, Gail (Michael) Wallace, Florence, SC; a brother, Arthur (Beverly) Steindl, Chama, NM, twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Harland, two sisters, Eldora Mani and Viola Roettger.

Visitation was held from 4 p.m until 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 7, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI.

A private, family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com