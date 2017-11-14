Raupp finalist for Orfordville Chief

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Brodhead Police Deputy Chief Brian Raupp could be parting ways with the department to take a position as Chief of Police in the Village of Orfordville. According to an email sent last week by Orfordville interim Police Chief Don Bomkamp, the Orfordville Police Committee selected Raupp as the finalist for the position. Raupp was chosen out of 11 applicants, six of whom were granted interviews.

The police committee was scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday night and go into closed session to discuss the hiring of a police chief and part-time officers. The village board’s agenda for their meeting at 7 p.m. Monday night also included a closed session to discuss the same matter.

