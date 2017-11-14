Leopold facing 8 years in Dane Co.; Green Co. charges pending tox. report

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Charges against Nathan L. Leopold in the Oct. 20 fatal crash on Highway 11 are forthcoming pending the results of a toxicology report, said Sue Leistikow, secretary to Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen. Charges cannot be filed until those results are finalized, she said in a phone call last week.

In the meantime, Leopold was scheduled to be in Dane County court on afternoon for a hearing on possible revocation of his probation. The probation was handed down in lieu of a nearly 8-year prison term for a felony bail-jumping conviction on Feb. 24, 2003. That conviction stems from failure to pay restitution for a prior conviction of vehicular homicide. In that incident, Leopold struck a jogger on County Highway JG, in Primrose, Wis., and kept driving. Leopold was arrested days after the accident using DNA matches found on his vehicle’s bumper.

