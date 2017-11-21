Cardinal girls win season-opener

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (1-0) opened the 2017-18 basketball season with a 55-38 victory over the Monticello Ponies in a non-conference game last Tuesday.

After Monticello’s Alyssen Noriega drilled a 3-pointer to open the game, Brodhead went on a 29-3 run to seize control and set the tone. Senior Erin Nyhus started the run with a three-pointer and had two steals during the momentum swing. Brodhead’s stifling defense held the Ponies scoreless for more than 12 minutes.

