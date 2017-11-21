New Sign Marks Arboretum

A new metal sign has been installed in the Arboretum. The sign reads “M.J. Blackford Brodhead School Arboretum, Est. 1969.” The sign was made at Production Grinding & Machining (P-G and M) in Brodhead.

On the top left of the sign is a silhouette of a sugar maple, Wisconsin’s state tree. The top middle shows the Brodhead Community Cabin. On the top right is a silhouette of an oak, which is America’s national tree. Across the bottom are cutouts of a maple leaf and an oak leaf.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….