Cougar girls defeat Cardinals

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

In a tale of two halves, the Clinton Cougars dominated the second half en route to a 58-48 victory over the Brodhead Cardinals (1-2 overall, 0-2) Rock Valley in a Rock Valley matchup last Tuesday.

The Cardinals jumped out to a 16-8 advantage in the opening half. Senior Leslie Pryce buried a jumper and junior Jacklyn Kleeman knocked down a jumper during the hot start. Senior Erin Nyhus converted a three-point play on a slash to the rim. Defensively the Cardinals forced low percentage shots and limited the Cougars post touches to set the tone. Brodhead fronted the post making every post entry difficult for the Cougars.

“Defensively I thought we played really well. People busted their tail on defense. We gave up some rebounds but overall our defense was really good tonight,” Nyhus said.

