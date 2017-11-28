Library to be closed two more days next year

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead public library will be closed two days more next year, library director Angela Noel reports.

Following last week’s library board meeting, Noel said the library will close the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving beginning next year. The change increases the number of library holidays from eight official closings to 10, the same as other city departments, she said. One difference, however, is that Good Friday is a holiday for those departments but the library will remain open as has been its policy.

