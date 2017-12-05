New Kelch Museum Eager to Take Flight

By Erica Gokey, Correspondent –

The late Alfred and Lois Kelch left behind their greatest love: vintage airplanes.

Patrick Weeden, executive director of the Kelch Museum, is working hard to make their aviation dream a reality.

Al Kelch passed away in 2004 and left his vintage airplane collection in a trust to start a museum. Weeden was hired in 2014 as the full time executive director. The office building that is to be the new Kelch Museum was bought in 2015. The existing aircrafts in the Kelch collection are valued at around $850,000.

