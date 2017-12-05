Lady Cards remain winless in conference

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (2-3 overall, 0-3 Rock Valley) suffered a major scoring drought in a 61-44 loss to Jefferson in a Rock Valley matchup last Tuesday.

Jefferson jumped on Brodhead taking a 7-0 lead four minutes into the game. Callie Morrison drilled a wide-open left wing three off a screen and Olivia Ganser leaked out for a transition layup. The trends of clean three-point looks and fast break opportunities occurred several times throughout the night.

Brodhead stormed back with an 11-3 run to go up 11-10. Senior Brooke Bescup came up with a steal and transition layin. Senior Leslie Pryce crashed the glass for a cutback during the run. Senior Erin Nyhus connected on a three and blew by her defender with a quick cross over dribble finishing at the rim. Brodhead got high percentage shots during the stretch.

