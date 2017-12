By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Brodhead native Robin Marsden has published a children’s book that sprung from words of comfort she tells her son

every night before bed.

Marsden’s work, titled “We Love You All the Time, Forever and Ever,” is a coloring book as well as a guide for children learning about opposites, colors of the rainbow, and how much they are loved.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….