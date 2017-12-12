County nearing breaking point on Pinnacle Dairy construction

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

After more than two years of wrangling with soil and drainage tests, the trading of letters back and forth through each party’s legal counsel, and miscommunications, or worse, between the Tuls outfit and Green County, it appears County Conservationist Todd Jenson, and the county itself, may be running out of patience for the proposed mega dairy on Decatur-Sylvester Road in Sylvester township.

At a meeting of the Land and Water Committee last Thursday, Jenson told those in attendance point-blank that he has not received everything he needs from the Tuls in order for them to pass the second condition of the permit to be granted once all three are met.

