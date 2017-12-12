Cardinals best Cougars

The Cardinals (3-0 overall, 2-0 Rock Valley) executed well over the final seven minutes to pull away with a 62-51 Rock Valley victory over Clinton last Tuesday. With the win the Cardinals continued their winning ways this year.

“You have to enjoy it but you also have to recognize our conference is so tough. Any night you’re going to have to play your best to get a win,” Head Coach Nick Jarvis said.

Clinton delivered the first blow jumping out to an 11-6 lead. Zach Krause made his presence felt early with a couple baskets. The Cardinals answered on a 13-3 run to take a 19-14 lead. Senior Parker Johnson connected on a three to put the Cardinals up 22-18 late in the half.

In a highlight reel shot, senior Justice Tway buried an acrobatic bank shot as he spun towards the baseline in the closing moments of the opening half.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….