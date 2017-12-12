City continues work on downtown development

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

Members of the Brodhead Economic Development Committee convened at 6:30 a.m. last Thursday, where they bid farewell to outgoing member Brian Raupp, The committee is in need of another representative – Mayor Doug Pinnow said the individual need not be a business owner, or experienced in city government, only that they reside in the city of Brodhead and have a desire to foster economic growth here.

The committee, and the city as a whole, will face a host of challenges will face a host of challenges and opportunities in the coming year.

The city’s building inspector, Mary Dussling, is being replaced by a different SafeBuilt employee.

