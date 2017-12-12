Dolores “Dolly” Stoneback, age 89, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 10, 2017, at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe, WI. She was born on June 9, 1928 in Stephenson County, Illinois, the daughter of Renus and Alice (Olson) Niedermeier. She married Benjamin L. Stoneback on November 21, 1946 in Brodhead. He passed away on October 22, 2007.

“Dolly” had worked as a waitress for Weibel’s, The Chalet Supper Club, the Harris House and A & W, all of Brodhead. She also was a member of the Bethany Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Dolly was a woman of simple pleasures, with a big heart.

She was loved by many as a good friend, daughter, sister, wife, and most of all, an amazing mother Her faith in God and the goodness of people was unshakable. She had many diverse interests. She was an accomplished morel hunter, an amateur geologist and collected rocks wherever she traveled, a savvy garage sale bargain hunter and one who loved to listen to and identify birds in nature – especially meadowlarks, house wrens, killdeer, bluebird and cardinals.

She is survived by her sons; Steve (Sara) Stoneback, Brodhead, Dennis (Debra) Stoneback, Monroe; daughters, Donna (Paul) Grady, Pt. Washington, WI, Connie Stoneback, Brodhead; nine granddaughters, twelve great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol (Randy) Whitehead, Ft. Atkinson, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a sister, Beulah Kuhl.

A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Friday, December 15, 2017, at Bethany Lutheran Church, rural Brodhead. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI. The family’s wishes to encourage donations to the Monroe Clinic Hospice in lieu of other expressions of sympathy. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com