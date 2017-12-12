Maria Valdivia

Maria Angelita Valdivia, age 92, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Tuesday, December 5th, 2017, at the Monroe Manor Nursing Home, Monroe, WI. She was born on August 2, 1925 in Patapo, Peru, the daughter of Miguel and Francisca Segura. She married Cesar R. Valdivia on March 30, 1946 in Chiclayo, Peru. He passed away on December 8, 2016.

Maria was a graduate of the French Haute Couture Institute in Lima, Peru, and later in life became the owner and manager of a jewelry store in Chiclayo, Peru. She was a founder and a member of the International Panama Roundtable.

She was also an active member of the Rotary Club of Santa Victoria Auxiliary. Maria was a benefactor of the Orphanage, and The Center for Displaced Elderly, both in Chiclayo, Peru. She loved traveling, sewing, crocheting, singing, and being with family and friends.

She is survived by three daughters, Marissa (Julio) Rodriguez, Brodhead, WI, Liliana (Marco) Mimbela, Dallas, TX, Olinda Barrenechea, Lima, Peru; a son, Gilberto (Marlene) Barrenechea, Trujillo, Peru; ten grandchildren, Freddy, Juan, Cesar, Olenka, Karolina (Matthew), Marco, David, Gabriel, Elizabeth.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com