Fire District reaches agreement on budget proposal

Council minutes show district’s first proposal to council at Sept. 11 meeting.

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

A murky budgeting process was scheduled to reach a conclusion at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Captain Dick Pinnow pointed out that the Independent-Register’s Nov. 29, 2017 reporting on the Fire District’s budget proposal incorrectly reported the proposed increase as 3.3 percent, when in fact, a 3.03 percent increase was proposed.

The Independent-Register also reported that the Fire District was yet to actually propose a budget figure for the 2018 year. Fire District Commission secretary Ann Anderson pointed to meeting minutes from Sept. 11, 2017 indicating that she reported the Fire District’s budget proposal calling for a “3 percent increase” at that meeting.

