Criminal complaint sheds some light on meth arrest Douglas due in court Thursday

By Ryan Broege, –

Jordan Douglas, 22, of Brodhead, is scheduled to appear before Judge Thomas Vale on Thursday, Dec. 21, for a preliminary hearing. Douglas faces a litany of charges relating to the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The charges arise out of a sting operation conducted by the Stateline Area Narcotics Task Force, who collaborated with the Brodhead and Monroe police departments as well as the Green County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the criminal complaint, Brodhead police received a call around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 23 from a Brodhead woman, who reported that Douglas, a former boyfriend, had broken into her residence. The woman told police she saw methamphetamine in Douglas’ bag, and that she knew he “makes it at his parents’ house.”

