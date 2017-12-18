Richard Parmer

Richard F. Parmer, age 66, of Evansville, WI, formerly of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at the Evansville Manor, Evansville, WI. He was born on February 19, 1951 in Monroe, WI, the son of Richard L. and Maria (Rettan) Parmer.

Dick graduated from Brodhead High School in 1969 and had attended Bethany Lutheran Church, Brodhead. He worked as the produce manager at the former Sentry grocery store in Brodhead for 35 years. Dick enjoyed remodeling projects and working on cars and especially helping others.

He is survived by a son, Christopher (Allison Rollette) Parmer, Janesville, WI; a brother, Steve (Cindy) Parmer, Monroe, WI; and three grandchildren, Ashley and Megan Parmer and Derek Zoellner. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Sue, Emily and Sally, and a brother, Robert Jr.

Per Dick’s request, a private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI, in the spring of 2018. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com