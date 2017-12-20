Whippets ground Cardinal girls basketball

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Whitewater Whippets made the plays down the stretch to pull out a 58-47 Rock Valley win over Brodhead (4-5 overall, 2-5 Rock Valley) last Friday.

The opening half was a tight battle with eight different lead changes. Senior Erin Nyhus attacked the rim for a three-point play to put the Cardinals up 8-5. Whippets’ leading scorer Kacie Carollo drilled a three to tie the score at 10.

