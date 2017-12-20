Beloit Turner overtakes Cardinal wrestlers

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Beloit Turner Trojans wrestling team wrestled like a conference favorite en route to a 56-18 dual meet win over Brodhead-Juda last Tuesday.

“Beloit Turner will be one of the best teams. It will probably be between them and Evansville and Jefferson,” head coach Bill Davis said. “I thought we did pretty well … Some of our young kids matched up against some of their better kids. We’re learning as we go.”

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….