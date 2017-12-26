George Blakslee

George Warren Blakslee, age 96, of Brodhead, WI, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe, WI. He was born on July 12, 1921 in Llanerch, PA, the son of Leigh Wallace and Grace Belle (Lamb) Blakslee. He married Kathleen Peterson on September 16, 1948 in Beirut, Lebanon. She passed away on November 16, 1992. Sometime later, he married Nancy McCormick and became step-father to her seven children.

George received a degree in geology from Penn State, prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he was commissioned as a bombardier. After being trained for combat in B-17’s and B-29’s, he was headed overseas until ordered to train other bombardiers. After the war, he pursued a career in geology, working in many countries over a 30-year period: Saudi Arabia, Canada, Turkey, the Spanish Sahara, Pakistan, Iran, Algeria and finally Los Angeles, CA.

When he retired, he returned to Brodhead to manage the Peterson family farm. For many years, he served on the Board of Adjustment for Green County, was a Supervisor of Decatur Township.

He was on the Board of Directors for the Bank of Brodhead. He also held offices in the American Legion Post, Historical Society, Lion’s Club, Greenwood Cemetery Board, Decatur Lake Association, Decatur Lake Country Club, Friends of the Library and Bethlehem Lutheran Church, all of Brodhead.

His most recent enjoyment was to write his ‘Did you Know” articles first in the Brodhead Independent Register and then the Brodhead Free Press. His biographical record was published in Who’s Who in the Midwest. In 1958, George co-authored work with R.L. Milner in the John Andres Allen Memorial Volume titled, Notes on the Jurassic of Southwestern Saskatchewan. He also enjoyed visits and time with family and friends. There are lots of great memories and stories.

George is survived by his wife Nancy of Brodhead; a son, Warren Leigh (Verna “Sissy”) Blakslee, of Crystal Lake, FL; a daughter, Sharon Lee (Tom) Curtis, of Greendale, WI; six stepchildren, Mary Lou McCormick, Dr. Stuart McCormick, Susan Barbee, Elizabeth Wiessenger, Daniel McCormick and Katherine McCormick; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 21, 2017, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Visitation washeld from 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, WI, with military rites. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.