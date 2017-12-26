James Corwin

James L. Corwin, 85, Durand, IL died at 8:45 p.m., Monday, December 18, 2017 in Monroe Clinic Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born July 23, 1932 in Pecatonica, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Maurice and Mildred (Swanstrom) Corwin. Attended Durand High School. He married the former Patricia Polukey in Eplyanna Church on October 11, 1952. He was employed as a machinist in various machine shops in Northern IL, retiring in 1997. Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving in the US Army. He was a member of the Durand American Legion Gold Star Post #676, serving on various committees and was a past Commander.

He was an avid bowler and participated in several bowling leagues and won the Gazette Tournament three times. He also coached Little League and girl’s softball.

Survivors include his wife Patricia Corwin; son Bob (Vicki) Corwin; daughters Becky (Dan) Walden and Danielle (Jeff) Case all of Durand, IL; grandchildren Jen, Rob (Linda) and Veronica Corwin, Matt, Michael “Buck” (Rebecca) and Maxwell “Eddy” (Joie Hoffman) Walden, Alexis and Betsy Whalen, Rachel (Brian) Oracki, Adam (Brittany) and Andy (Brittany) Case, Bailey (Curt) Daughenbaugh and Anita Walden; 12 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren; brothers Richard (Eileen) Corwin and John (Lori) Corwin both of Durand, IL and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by daughter Pamela, grandson Mark Walden and brothers Jerry Corwin and Ronnie Corwin.

Funeral Ceremonies were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 22, 2017 in McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W Main Street, Durand, IL with Chaplin Linda O’Leary of Monroe Clinic Hospital officiating.

Visitation was held at the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, December 21, 2017. Burial will be in Durand Township Cemetery.

A memorial will be established. To share a memory or send an online condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com