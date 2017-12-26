Gayle Friedrich

Gayle A. Friedrich, age 68, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away on Monday, December 18, 2017, at his home. He was born on October 28, 1949 in Monroe, WI, the son of Alvin and Dolores (Badertscher) Friedrich. He married Dawn L. Calvin on December 9, 1973 in Rockton, IL.

Gayle graduated from Durand High School, Durand, IL in 1967 and was a Vietnam Army Veteran. He had been employed by Knight Mfg of Brodhead and also had owned and operated a fence building business. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, western dancing and was an avid Packer fan. He had belonged to the Brodhead VFW Post 6858 and the Sugar River Coon Hunters.

He is survived by his wife, Dawn, of Juda; a daughter, Shano (Kurtis Billings) Friedrich, of Brodhead; two brothers, Craig Friedrich, of Beloit, WI, Bryan (Lois) Friedrich, of Seattle, WA; two nephews, Bobby, Cory; a niece, Michelle; and former son-in-law, David Gunter, of Brodhead. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring of 2018. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, WI, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com