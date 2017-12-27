Council meeting sets stage for public hearing on Fire District’s Future

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

In the unlikely event you make it a habit to look at city council agendas, last Tuesday’s likely caught you a bit off-guard. Item “c” under the third committee report: Possible Dissolution of the (Fire) District.

The process would take its course over a year, and the city is reportedly only considering it as an option at this stage, but the wheels of bureaucracy – slow, fast, or middling, depending on your perspective – have started to turn.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….