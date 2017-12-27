Common Council addresses full agenda

By Erica Gokey, Correspondent –

Brodhead City Council met last Tuesday to recognize employment service and address committee reports.

The meeting kicked off with a sendoff to Deputy Chief Brian Raupp, who will be leaving the Brodhead Police Department and joining the Orfordville police department as Chief at the beginning of January 2018. Raupp was given the Chief’s Accommodation Award, which states in departmental policy: “is initiated by the Chief of police and Mayor to a member of the department for either exceptional performance of the specific duties presented to employees at or near the completion of their career with the department or for continuous and long-term exemplary performance of outstanding performance to the community and the department.”

