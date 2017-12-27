Brodhead boys overtaken by Tide

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Cardinals (3-5 overall, 2-4 Rock Valley) dropped their fifth straight game 60-47 to Edgerton in a Rock Valley showdown last Friday.

The opening 13 minutes had several different lead changes. Senior Parker Johnson nailed a three to even the score at 10. Edgerton went on a 6-0 run to go up 22-16 with just under six minutes left in the half. Alec Johnson converted on the block and Mason Simmons snatched an offensive rebound for a putback. The Cardinals playing without 6’3” senior Justice Tway gave up a lot of offensive rebounds on this night.

“They went to the glass hard and at times we were in good position but at times they were just outworking us,” head coach Nick Jarvis said. “We had some guys that played a ton of minutes and might have been gassed but you don’t want to make excuses.”

