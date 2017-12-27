Roiled by injuries, Cardinal girls bedeviled by Blue Devils

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Evansville Blue Devils crushed the Brodhead Cardinal girls (4-6 overall, 2-6 Rock Valley) 63-34 in a Rock Valley matchup last Thursday.

The game didn’t start well for the Cardinals as Evansville grabbed a 9-0 lead five minutes into the contest. After junior Alexis Oliver knocked down a jumper to briefly halt the bleeding, Evansville went on an 8-0 run to take a commanding 17-2 lead midway through the half. Paige Banks, who did significant damage, finished down low and converted a fast break layup to fuel the run. Leah Wagner attacked the Cardinals defense driving baseline and spinning at the basket for the conversion.

