Library finishes extensive weeding project

By Dan Moeller, Correspondent –

The Brodhead public library looks less full these days. That’s because the library staff has completed an extensive weeding of the collection.

Library director Angela Noel notes that libraries need to be weeded from time to time to remove books that aren’t circulating anymore and allow room for new material. While the entire collection was not weeded, a total of 6,136 items were removed, Noel said during an interview following last week’s library board meeting. Noel reported on the weeding project at the board meeting.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….