Julie Netherland

Julie Ann Netherland, 52 of German Valley, IL, formerly of Brodhead passed away on December 19 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26, 1964 in Grand Island, NE.

She married David Netherland at Community of Christ church on June 1, 1986. She graduated from Brodhead High School. Among her many interests were crocheting, cooking, NASCAR racing, cats and dogs and entertaining.

Survivors include her husband, sons Andrew and Michael, daughter Carolyn, her parents Clinton and Mary Bailey, brothers Jeff and Doug and sister Sarah.