Roemer leads nature preserve into 50th year

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The M.J. Blackford Arboretum is fast approaching its 50th year of existence, evolving from an underdeveloped, exposed plot of grasses and small trees to a quiet, cozy, hidden gem with manicured paths and towering, shade-making trees.

Paul Roemer, a former mathematics and music teacher at Brodhead High School, marked 40 years of involvement at the arboretum earlier this year. Roemer joined the committee overseeing the arboretum in 1977, eight years into his teaching career at Brodhead High.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….