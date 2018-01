By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent

The Parkview Vikings (6-2 overall, 2-1 Trailways South) overcame a 17-point second half deficit to overwhelm the Brodhead Cardinals (3-6 overall, 2-4 Rock Valley) 82-78 in a non-conference matchup last Thursday.

The Vikings drew first blood taking a 10-3 lead minutes into the contest.

