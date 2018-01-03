Piggly Wiggly under new ownership

By Erica Gokey, Correspondent –

As of December 3, 2017, the Brodhead Piggly Wiggly came under new ownership, Justin and Alicia Campbell assumed the reins from long-time owner, who retired last year.

The decision had been in the works for the past few years. “It takes years of experience. There was a trial period to see, is this going to work or not? Because it’s not something that you can just delve into. It takes time to see if you can do it or not,” said Justin.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….