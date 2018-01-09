Tuls proposal to meet condition two shot down

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The Tuls organization will face yet another hurdle in its pursuit to clear conditions set forth by the county in the conditional permit.

The dairy has to meet three conditions to meet the conditions set forth in the permit from the county. It met the first, to dig a ditch and raise the elevation of the site, last summer.

The second condition stipulates that monitoring wells produce figures that indicate adequate drainage and separation from groundwater.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….