Earthrider accepts offer

By Ryan Broege, Editor –

The owner of Earthrider bike shop, Sharon Kaminecki, has reportedly accepted an offer on the building on the square in downtown Brodhead. She was reportedly at the planning commission meeting on Jan. 3 asking questions of the committee.

Other news from last week’s economic development committee meeting:

The Brodhead Foundation is seeking to have the hotel feasibility study completed by March. The group is looking for the “request for proposal” document to be completed by month’s end.

The city continues to look for a new leased home for Little Maya restaurant. Mayor Doug Pinnow said the city is reaching out to the Green County Development Corporation for ideas and assistance.

