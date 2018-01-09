Lady Cards best Trojans

By Derek Hoesly, Correspondent –

The Brodhead Cardinals (6-6 overall, 3-6 Rock Valley) pulled away in the second half to beat the East Troy Trojans 57-44 in a Rock Valley matchup last Friday.

East Troy’s leading scorer Erin Rice came out sizzling hot drilling three consecutive long balls to put the Trojans up11-0 with 14:26 on the scoreboard.

Brodhead struck back with a 14-0 run to snatch the momentum. Senior Erin Nyhus snapped the cold spell with one of her patented drive and finish over a East Troy defender at the rim. Junior Alexis Oliver dialed up a top of the key three off a drive and kick by Nyhus. Junior Jacklyn Kleeman also connected on a three during the run.

