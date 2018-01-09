Get informed about Brodhead winter ordinances

By Brodhead Public Works

Another winter has come upon us. Once again we will be dealing with snow and ice. I would like to take a few minutes to explain Brodhead’s winter parking and sidewalk snow removal ordinances.

Let’s start with sidewalks. Yes, even in the winter people do use sidewalks. And a safe sidewalk is even more important in the winter. Walking in the street with snow piled on the sides and icy spots on the street make it very dangerous for pedestrians. Whenever possible, pedestrians should use sidewalks.

Pick up this week’s print edition for full story….