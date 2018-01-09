Wayne Olson

Wayne L. Olson, age 87, of Janesville passed away peacefully at home Friday, December 29, 2017. He was born on July 19, 1930 in South Beloit, IL, son of Selmer and Esther Olson. He studied vocal performance at Waldorf College. He married his best friend Phylis Hull on December 13, 1969 in Janesville, WI. Wayne was a member of Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, the Elks Club 254, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Following 34 years of employment at GM, he served as a valet at Dean Riverview Clinic for 18 years. Wayne was an avid Packer, Badger, and Brewer fan. He enjoyed placing bets with his sons every game, often times coming up on the losing end.

A well-known soloist, Wayne’s dynamic bass voice took him coast to coast in the U.S. and throughout Europe with the Winged Victory Chorus. The professional group provided him the opportunity to sing at Carnegie Hall and Madison Square Garden alongside many vocal stars of the day. But the highlight of his singing career that brought him the most joy was singing for the Lord. He was blessed to be a member of the Oracles, Rock Praire Church Choir, and most recently “The Trio” – with Brandon Crandall and Joanie Heinze.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Phylis, 3 children: Scott, Michael, and Peter (Jeanie); 8 grandchildren; Paige, Paris, Bennett, Wyatt, Sterling, Elizabeth, Griffin, and Lillian, his brother, Carlton (Mary); 3 nieces: Amy, Heidi, and Kathy of Washington State; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A musical celebration of Wayne’s Life was held at the Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at 11 a.m.. A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the celebration, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you please make a charitable donation to Janesville Agrace Hospice, or the Rock Prairie Church Choir in Wayne’s honor. The family would especially like to thank the loving care of Kristine and Angie from Hospice. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.